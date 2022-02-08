sport, local-sport,

A newly formed Border inline hockey team has claimed their first title. The Border Benchwarmers won the division three prize at the Max Cup in Sydney last month, with two players also receiving individual honours. Bobby Roadhouse was named the division three MVP, with Stuart King crowned best goalie. "We've been going for the last three years but haven't been able to take that title until now," club president Beau Dickson said. "We've lost in the semis and the final, so it was good to knock this one over. "We're just a bunch of average Joes who have put a team together and are trying to grow the club." ALSO IN SPORT: The team is made up of locals of all ages. The club had been unable to train at its usual location at the Albury Skating Centre due to water damage after recent rainfall. The Border Benchwarmers will now look to continue training as they prepare to attend the Bendigo Invitational next month. While similar to field hockey, this variation of the game sees players compete on inland skates. The club hopes to enter teams in the division two and three competitions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/36c4f1ee-f130-4216-b072-ad8e63b3d52e.jpeg/r0_17_945_551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg