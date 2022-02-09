YOUR SAY: It's time to join the fight against blood cancer

news, local-news,

Every day, 50 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer (including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma) and by 2035, this number is set to double to 100 people every day. With blood cancers combined now the second most-diagnosed and second-highest cause of cancer-related death in Australia, the Leukaemia Foundation is urgently calling on the local community to take make it their mission to help defeat blood cancer this year, by signing up to this year's World's Greatest Shave. By signing up and rallying together to shave, cut or colour your hair, you will be raising critical funds that will ensure local families impacted by blood cancer have access to the best possible care, treatment and support they need. Whether you have a personal connection to blood cancer or simply want to have fun and raise money for a good cause, please join us and sign up today at www.worldsgreatestshave.com or call 1800 500 088. MORE LETTERS YOUR SAY: Community's needs must be priority when weighing-up benefits of grants YOUR SAY: So, when was Albury's hottest-ever day? YOUR SAY: Liberals help themselves on hospitals I was interested to note that Robin McLiesch cited Indi independent, Dr Helen Haines, being pleased to announce a grant of $5.13 million for a Rutherglen Wine Walk and Cycle Trail (Border Mail, February 7), claiming savings of $3.9 million in future related health costs and $12.8 million revenue from riders' expenditure on food, drink (alcohol, presumably) and accommodation. Wouldn't that require a veritable legion of hungry, thirsty (possibly, alcohol-impaired), super-fit riders to fulfil this lofty ambition? Apparently, no review of this completed project and no confirmation of anticipated health and economic benefits achieved will ensue, meaning no accountability and a lot of wasted taxpayer revenue. I am also aware that two of this independent's recently proposed bills (including integrity) were unsuccessful, which begs the question of the efficacy and real clout of independent representatives in our parliamentary system - except to vote against elected governments and stymie the will of the majority of two-party preferred voters. With the ongoing negative effects of the pandemic, I also question the wisdom and logic of emphasis on a bike track over, say, housing affordability, food banks or business initiatives which seem to me to be much more worthy causes to pursue.

