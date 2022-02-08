news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga man accused of kicking an Albury police officer to the head, leaving him with serious injuries, has made a brief appearance in court. Jacob James Hamilton made no comment during Tuesday's mention before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin. IN OTHER NEWS: Hamilton, 24, appeared via a video link to Junee jail, with his matter adjourned for a case conference mention on April 5. He faces a strictly indictable charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to resist arrest. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

