Charge laid by police against young Wodonga man adjourned once again
A Wodonga man accused of kicking an Albury police officer to the head, leaving him with serious injuries, has made a brief appearance in court.
Jacob James Hamilton made no comment during Tuesday's mention before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Hamilton, 24, appeared via a video link to Junee jail, with his matter adjourned for a case conference mention on April 5.
He faces a strictly indictable charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to resist arrest.
