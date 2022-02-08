Nobody seriously hurt as three cars collide in Thurgoona

news, local-news,

Multiple people have escaped serious injury in a three-car crash in Thurgoona, which left one vehicle on its roof. Emergency service workers were called to the intersection of Elizabeth Mitchell Drive and Fallon Street about 6pm on Monday. One vehicle appeared to have rear ended another car, which pushed it into the path of a third vehicle. A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a male in his late teens was transported to hospital with an arm injury in a stable condition. Another person was assessed by paramedics at the scene but didn't want to be hospitalised. Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain Paul Marshall said members of the public had stopped and assisted at the scene of the collision. IN OTHER NEWS: "When you see a car on its roof, you expect people to be hurt so it was a good outcome," he said. "It looked quite bad but everyone was out of their vehicles. "It could have been a lot worse." Two of the vehicles were extensively damaged by the impact.

