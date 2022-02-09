community, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, Albury Donor Centre, Blood and plasma donations, Extended hours

Blood and plasma can now be donated at the Albury centre seven days a week. Australian Red Cross Lifeblood announced the David Street facility would open each Sunday between 8am and 2pm, starting February 13. About 30 appointments will be available in that session. Donor centre manager Sergio De Marchi said the extra day would help meet the growing demand for blood and plasma. "Opening Sundays means we can collect generous donations from more than 30 additional donors to save an additional 90 lives each week," he said. "Every year we need to collect around 14,500 donations here in Albury," The donor centre has more than 670 appointments to be filled over the next four weeks. To make a booking or check who can donate, visit lifeblood.com.au or call 13 14 95. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/43b1706b-a463-43ed-9749-75e208c9adcb.jpg/r0_345_4032_2623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg