Maxwell seeks progress on ambo rostering with COVID strain clear

Ambulance Victoria's work to improve response times has been recognised, but Northern Victoria MP Tania Maxwell wants the state government to detail progress on a $10 million project to improve rostering. On a day in Parliament when the performance of the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority was defended, Ms Maxwell requested an update be complied on the enterprise resource planning project. "I acknowledge that emergency call-out demand has ballooned as a result of COVID-19," she said. "It's up 9.6 per cent for the year across Northern Victoria. "A year ago, it took almost 18 minutes, on average, for an ambulance to arrive at a code one emergency call-out in Northern Victoria. "Now that average response time has expanded to 19 minutes, 26 seconds." Indigo response times have improved progressively from being the worst in the state in 2020-2021 with 21.5 per cent of code-one calls answered within 15 minutes, to 35 per cent the previous quarter. More recent improvements between quarters were observed for Wangaratta, Towong and Indigo - although mayor Bernard Gaffney noted an improvement of one and a half minutes was "from a very low base" and the issue would be a priority. In Wodonga, fewer code-one calls were answered within 15 minutes, dropping from 77.4 per cent to 72.2 per cent. However, the October-December quarter was the service's busiest quarter on record and Hume acting regional director Dale Armstrong said the pandemic continued to place "unprecedented and sustained pressure on the entire health system". There was a 7.3 per cent increase in life-threatening code one cases in Wodonga from the same time a year earlier. Paramedics attending 72.2 per cent of code one patients in the Wodonga LGA within 15 minutes compared with 83.5 per cent for the same period in 2020. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile in Parliament, Wodonga-based MP Tim Quilty called on the Victorian government to commit to using medical supplies produced by a Shepparton-based company for its PPE stockpile. "Med-Con came to our rescue by upscaling production to boost the state's supply of masks in 2020 ... but now the imports are rolling again, we've forgotten them," he said.

