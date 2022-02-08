Victim given headbutt by her partner during birthday celebrations

news, court-and-crime,

A man who headbutted his partner during her birthday celebrations, leaving her bloodied on the street, has received a short jail term. The Wangaratta man had been drinking with the woman at the Grand Central Hotel on April 3 last year. He decided to leave and the pair argued on Murphy Street. The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard he headbutted the woman in the early hours of the morning before walking away. A passerby waved down passing police and Morris later admitted to officers what he'd done. IN OTHER NEWS: Lawyer Nancy Battiato urged magistrate Peter Dunn not to send her client to jail. She said the welder had been affected by alcohol "and didn't really think about the consequences of what he'd done or what he was about to do". She said he had engaged with a drug and alcohol counsellor after the incident. But Mr Dunn noted he had previously assaulted the same victim. The offender had initially appeared on a video link but was told to come down to the court in person, where he was handcuffed and sent to jail for a week. He must perform 40 hours of unpaid work.

