Police watching from the sky as man performs skids across Wodonga

news, local-news,

A young motorist who travelled around Wodonga performing extensive burnouts was unaware a police helicopter was watching him from above. Jake Arnold appeared in the Wodonga Magistrates Court over the incidents on August 16 last year. The 19-year-old driver was first spotted by the airwing on Ruby Road about 10.50pm. He drove around in his Holden Commodore with an 18-year-old woman in the passenger seat. He was spotted spinning his wheels as he travelled on the road and when he turned west into Emerald Avenue. Arnold again performed a burnout on Lawrence Street, on Forrest Mars Avenue, and on the stock route next to the Hume Highway. He came to a complete stop on the stuck route and performed donuts. IN OTHER NEWS: Officers from the air were able to record his actions and police on the ground intercepted him. "When you were doing this smart piece of driving did you have any idea you were being observed from above?" magistrate Ian Watkins asked on Tuesday. He said he didn't. His car was impounded by police at a cost of $1115. Arnold, who has an intellectual disability, told police he had been driving as a way to distract himself. The court heard he had just started a job in the disability sector. Mr Watkins said he would need to do a safe driver program. He banned the probationary driver from the road for six months and said having a licence was a privilege, not a right. Mr Watkins also fined Arnold $500. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/db37dfa0-152e-4b1a-ad6c-1fd4824cf982.jpg/r0_286_3197_2092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg