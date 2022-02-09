news, court-and-crime,

His older brother's friends who introduced him to illicit drugs at the age of 12 remained a bad influence on a teenager jailed over a stolen car later found torched. Kenny Francis Douglas will remain behind bars, for now at Junee jail, until at least the middle of the year. That came with his sentencing to a 12-month term by magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday after a submission by defence lawyer Bronte Winn, who said Douglas had made full admissions. IN OTHER NEWS: She said Douglas, now 18, began getting into trouble at 13. Even now, Ms Winn said, Douglas continued to associate with his brother's friends. Douglas was not the only one in his family who had struggled, she said. RELATED: Thurgoona teenager asked woman to send photographs "His brother's currently serving a lengthy prison sentence at Junee." Douglas, who appeared in court via a video link from custody, previously pleaded guilty to charges of driving a conveyance without consent of the owner, disqualified driving and receiving stolen property. The charges were laid over an incident that began with the theft of a Toyota Tarago, with the keys inside, from outside a North Albury house overnight on December 9. The van was driven by Douglas to the United service station on Melrose Drove in Wodonga on December 11 about 6.30am. He got out, got petrol and then drove off without paying, though his face was clearly captured on CCTV security footage. Police later obtained messages sent between Douglas and a woman in which he said he was driving the van, which was set on fire later that afternoon near Melgaard Court, Wodonga. Douglas, in custody since December 20, was handed a seven-month minimum term and disqualified from driving for three months.

