Parliament hears aged care residents going without food or showers

Aged care workers including an Albury representative gathered in Canberra only in small numbers yesterday because "there are not enough nurses and carers". The Victorian and NSW branches of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation had a presence as members of Parliament returned for their first sitting week. ANMF Victorian branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said the federal government had not committed "to support the 25 per cent wage case before the Fair Work Commission". "Nor has it acknowledged that the outcome of this case may not translate to the wages of the majority of aged care nurses and personal care workers whose wages and conditions are determined by an enterprise agreement, not the award," she said. The Parliament heard residents had gone without showers and food due to staff shortages. Prime Minster Scott Morrison said: "At every moment in this pandemic we have sought to provide every single support we possibly can". Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt said on Monday approximately 5900 workers are furloughing out of a pool of over 280,000. "So far we've taken a series of measures, in particular, 80,000 shifts have been put in place," he said. "We've delivered over 120 million units of PPE ... we've had 10.7 million rapid antigen tests that have been delivered to aged care continuously since August of last year. "We've relaxed the rules in relation to close contacts for asymptomatic working. That has been very important in bringing significant numbers of workforce back into the field."

