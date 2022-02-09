news, local-news,

A WODONGA schoolgirl has taken out a prestigious national prize. Dakota Denyer, 11, won the Junior Miss Australia Regency International pageant in Sydney this month. Run by the National Australian Miss Program, the title qualifies Dakota to compete in the international pageant in the US during July. Dakota said she was excited to win her section of the competition. She had to present a speech, perform a jazz dance, undergo an interview and model formal and casual fashion. "My speech was about me and the things I like doing," she said. "I talked about how I believe everyone is perfect in their own way." Formerly of Wangaratta, Dakota moved to Howlong and later Wodonga six months ago when she started training with the Flying Fruit Fly Circus. Dancing since age three, she trained with Danzworx in Wangaratta. "Lyrical is my favourite (style)," Dakota said. IN OTHER NEWS: Dakota's mum Robyn Denyer said her daughter had been doing pageants since she was five. She said when the competitions went online during the past two years owing to the global pandemic Dakota had more access to them. "When they went online we got really involved in it," she said. National Australian Miss Program values talents, accomplishments, personalities and societal contributions unlike pageants that focus on beauty. Dakota said she would do fundraising and community work throughout the year of her title. "Next year someone else takes the title but I keep the crown and sash!" she said. Dakota and her mum will travel to Las Vegas in July for the international pageant. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/82d99eec-ada8-4bcd-9a5d-79853e4d79cc.jpg/r0_384_5398_3434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg