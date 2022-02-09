sport, local-sport,

There will be plenty of football and netball conversations to be had in Millie Ferguson's home this year. While the playing coach has returned to the helm of Billabong Crows' A-grade side for a second season, her partner Dylan Flanagan has stepped up to co-coach the club's senior football team. "I think we're both crazy," Ferguson joked. "Between recruiting and having people over for dinner, if one of us isn't on the phone the other is and it's definitely keeping us busy. "When it comes to coordinating our pre-season practice matches and social events, it's really quite easy to organise. "I don't have to go too far to suss out what the senior coach is doing because he lives with me." While last season provided curveballs for all Hume League club's, Yarrawonga based Ferguson was faced with the challenge of being separated from her team on occasions due to Covid and border restrictions. She's confident the hurdles only made the players more resilient. "The girls really rose to the occasion and a lot of them had to take on leadership roles that they otherwise wouldn't have," she said. "They have learnt and grown from that experience and it's helped develop leadership skills in the girls that took on responsibilities like coaching or captaining. ALSO IN SPORT: "I think I was stressing more last year when I couldn't play than when I was a playing coach. "I don't want to go through that again." Despite the setbacks, the Crows still mustered a fourth place finish and were eyeing off a shot at their third consecutive flag. It was also a standout season for defender Harriet Simpson who claimed the league's best and fairest award. While Simpson is now expecting a child, she may make a late appearance for the Crows towards the latter part of the season. "If she's keen to play the back end of the season with us we'll definitely welcome her back," Ferguson said. "She had such an amazing season last year. "She's got such great height and ability to read the play. "I put her more towards goal defence and she really shone. "It was nice to see her play a bit of a different position and obviously play really well there too." Ferguson has experienced premiership success on five occasions, having landed three with Picola and District League side Tocumwal and two with her home club Mulwala in the Murray League. She joined the Crows at the end of 2020 from the Lions. Despite the challenges of her first unfinished season, she's hoping to see some more success with the Crows. "Finishing early last season with the top four being so close, it was a bit of a bummer because we were really excited heading into the finals campaign," she said. "I'm staying relatively positive and I think we should be right for a full season. "We've had some really good numbers at our pre-season which is great." The Crows will hold their netball trials for all new and returning players on February 17 at Oaklands. Round one of the Hume League season will see the Crows take on Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock for an away game. Following that, the Crows host Henty for round two. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

