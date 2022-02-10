news, court-and-crime,

A Lavington man threw a can of deodorant at his partner's head when she didn't make him lunch, a court has heard. The assault took place on January 27 at the Breen Street unit Raymond Lord was sharing with his partner of five years. Police have told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the pair had another argument a week later, on February 2 around midday. IN OTHER NEWS: At one point, Lord grabbed the victim and pinned her down on a bed, preventing her from being able to move. When he let go, she phoned triple zero for emergency assistance. But before the operator could connect the call to police, Lord grabbed the phone. Two days later she went to Albury police station to lodge a complaint. MORE COURT STORIES Lord, 25, has pleaded guilty to two common assault charges and to the contravention of an apprehended violence order. He appeared in court via a video link to the Albury police station cells, from where he made an application for bail through his lawyer, Sascha McCorriston. Ms McCorriston told Ms McLaughlin that Lord worked as a night-shift forklift driver. The consequences of him not getting bail, she said, would be significant for his partner, as he paid all her household bills. But she admitted that Lord's criminal history was beginning to "stack up against him". Ms McCorriston said the greatest impact from Lord remaining in full-time custody would be on the couple's 17-month-old son. Ms McLaughlin granted bail, with strict conditions, and ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report. She told Lord, to be sentenced on March 21, that if he breached the undertaking "I will not give you bail again". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

