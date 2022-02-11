news, local-news,

A Wodonga man is taking on industry giants Uber Eats and Menulog with a locally developed delivery service platform. Colin Robinson's Delivlocal aims to provide food home delivery that's cheaper for restaurants and customers, while also paying drivers hourly award rates. Mr Robinson, a former part-owner of Wodonga's Rock N Roll Roasts, came up with the idea of Delivlocal after negative dealings with major delivery services. "We were having problems with some of the big companies... we had problems with them, with the drivers, with the amount of money they were taking in commission fees and that sort of stuff," he said. "As a result it was hurting our business." Mr Robinson said major players in the home delivery business routinely take 30 per cent of an order's cost, as well as charging customers commission and delivery fees. "We figured there has to be a better way to do it," he said. "A way that's better for the restaurant owner - financially better for the business owner, better off for the customer, cheaper for the customer and better off for the drivers. So that's how it all started." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Robinson said Delivlocal does not charge the business any fee for an order, and only charges the customer a flat delivery fee. "There's massive savings to be made, restaurants and customers are going to be better off financially and drivers will be better off so it's a win, win, win for everyone," he said. At the moment Delivlocal aims to provide services through a restaurant's website, but an app to centralise all restaurants onto one platform is in development. Mr Robinson said he has approached many Wodonga businesses to be part of the project. He plans to cover the whole of Wodonga in the next four months before expanding to Albury. "We're local people so it's not like when you have a problem with one of the deliveries from a big company, you have to ring someone and you might get someone in another country and they don't know what's going on in your business so you don't get any satisfaction there," he said. "We're local people, we can be contacted straight away if there's any issues." Mr Robinson said unlike the major delivery companies, Delivlocal would allow restaurants to access data about the customers so they can send messages about specials. Mr Robinson is optimistic about going up against heavyweights of the industry. He said there had been a real push recently to support local enterprises and he was confident people would want to support a Wodonga invention and help lower costs for restaurants.

