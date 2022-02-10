news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga drink-driver staring down a jail sentence for repeat serious offending has had his charges adjourned for several weeks. Albury Local Court has been told further material was required before sentencing submissions could be made for the man. Sonam Tshring Shepra appeared before registrar Wendy Howard over the two high-range drink-driving incidents, which happened 18 months apart. IN OTHER NEWS: Defence lawyer Angus Lingham sought a three-week adjournment to obtain medical material he said was relevant to the finalisation of Shepra's matters "given the possibility of a custodial sentence". Mr Lingham submitted also that current Local Court practice notes related to COVID-19 were also relevant. Specifically, this pertained to anyone facing the possibility of jail given the recent COVID-19 lockdown in Junee jail. MORE COURT STORIES Shepra, 25, of French Terrace, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, dangerous driving, negligent driving and failing to appear on bail. The first offence was on April 3, 2020, just after 11.30pm, when Shepra approached the intersection of the Hume Freeway exit ramp and Racecourse Road. He turned left onto Racecourse Road, but crossed to the wrong side of the road just as a police vehicle was passing the intersection. The police car had to swerve to avoid a collision. Shepra had a reading of 0.177, having downed five stubbies of full-strength beer. The second incident was on McDonald Road, Lavington, on November 21, just before 2am. Shepra was looking at his phone as his car mounted the northern kerb, crashing into a tree. His reading was 0.155. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/bdcc441b-c0b5-4738-a0e7-148cf775c473.jpg/r64_49_560_329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg