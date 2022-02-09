sport, local-sport,

ACT-NSW Country quick Ross Pawson has declared teenage prodigy Jake Fraser-McGurk as good as anybody he's ever encountered after he peeled off a second neat 100 on Wednesday. Victoria's Fraser-McGurk faced just 73 balls, striking six boundaries and an incredible eight sixes at Albury's Alexandra Park. It's one of the greatest innings ever played at the ground, with East Albury Cricket Club hosting the Second XI game. It also augurs well for the state of the third day wicket with any century from that fewer deliveries seemingly a positive reflection on the condition of the strip. "He's up there as one of the best, he's just so dynamic," Comets' speedster Pawson offered. "You bowl the same kind of ball to him and he does two different things to it. "Against our spinners, they were bowling their best balls to him and he found a way to get off strike." Fraser-McGurk has played six Sheffield Shield matches and given his Border form, in the first red ball game since the Big Bash T20 competition, selectors will find it hard to ignore him. But while the 19-year-old has long been in the spotlight, Pawson is continuing his progress through the grades. After finishing school at Murray High in 2012, he moved to Canberra, where he studied sport and exercise science, before completing his studies in Sydney. The 27-year-old has been superb for NSW Premier Cricket club Northern District this season and while he's bowled to a number of outstanding players at that level, he admits the state games are another step up. "The margin for error is definitely smaller," he said. "In Sydney, you've probably got at least a metre leeway between your good ball and bad ball, here you've got under half a metre, they just don't miss out at this level." Now based at Knox Grammar School as a senior athlete development coach, Pawson urges anybody with higher ambitions to strive for that level. "My outlook on it is you don't want to have any regrets," he explained. "If you think you want to do something, whether it's in your cricket or whatever space, if you give it a go and it doesn't work out, that's cool, you had a go, if it does work out, you're a bit of genius, aren't you?" Victoria declared its second innings on 5-231 after holding a 115-run lead on the first innings. IN OTHER NEWS: Chasing 347 for an upset victory, the Comets started superbly with openers Blake Nikitaras and regular first-class bat Nick Larkin combining in a 95-run stand before the former was dismissed for 63 from 90 deliveries, comprising 12 boundaries.

