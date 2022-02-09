sport, local-sport, albury racing club, the big dance, steve hetherton

Albury Racing Club is set to benefit from the latest initiative from Racing NSW. Racing NSW announced on Wednesday a new $2 million race named 'The Big Dance' to be held at Randwick over a mile on Melbourne Cup day. 'The Big Dance' will give the winners of 25 country cup races across the state the chance to compete. Although the details of which clubs are included are yet to be released, the Albury Cup is regarded as one of the most prestigious and richest country cups in the state. Club chief executive Steve Hetherton said the initiative would provide a huge boost to the Albury feature if the club was included. "If we are chosen as one of the lucky clubs, it would be a privilege to work with Racing NSW in promoting the concept," he said. "It's certainly an exciting concept and will raise the profile and interest in our cup. "Imagine being a local owner or trainer and having your horse race for $2 million."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/205d3aab-98b1-4db5-b3fd-40f556ea5fe5.jpg/r2_225_4400_2710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg