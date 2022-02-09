news, local-news,

A young man has been rushed to hospital after being burned in a workplace incident near Tumut on Wednesday morning. Paramedics were called to the worksite on the Snowy Mountains Highway just before 8.30am following reports a man had suffered burns while operating machinery. IN OTHER NEWS: On arrival paramedics assessed the man, believed to be in his 20s, for burns to his stomach, chest and arms. "The patient suffered a number of burns to his upper body and was in significant pain when we arrived on scene," NSW Ambulance Inspector Peter Thompson said. "Thankfully he acted promptly and was able to cool the burns under a nearby shower which helped prevent further injury." The two crews of paramedics worked to stabilise the patient before transporting him to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.

