IN-FORM country jockey Mathew Cahill has settled on Participator as his ride in Saturday week's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m). Cahill had the pick of a number of rides for the Southern District feature, but most notably Participator and Tap N Run, and has settled on the Tim Donnelly three-year-old. Cahill piloted Participator to his first two wins before Hugh Bowman took over on Saturday for his first-up fourth placing in the Highway at Randwick. The experienced country hoop said it wasn't an easy decision but one that had to be made. "I didn't think there was much between (Participator and Tap N Run) but you've got to make a decision to be fair to everyone," Cahill said. Albury trainer Ron Stubbs has been quick to move and has booked Jack Martin to ride Tap N Run. Donna Scott has secured Brodie Loy and Winona Costin for her two runners, Halo Warrior and Oamanikka.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/5ee18fda-7c34-4d82-b29e-e1e5e13212fe.jpg/r7_157_2945_1817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg