sport, local-sport,

State cricket officials are keen to bring more big games to the Border following the success of this week's 2nd XI match in Albury. The wicket at Alexandra Park was described as "perfect" for the four-day game between Victoria and ACT/NSW Country in a huge compliment to East Albury curator Kris Milosta. More than 1000 runs were scored and 35 wickets fell, with rising Victorian star Jake Fraser-McGurk scoring back-to-back hundreds while for the opposition, 19-year-old Toby Gray took 6-64 in only his second game at this level. A defiant 61 from former Lavington quick Ross Pawson on the final day couldn't save the Comets from defeat as Victoria bowled them out for 300 to win by 46 runs. "It was perfect in the sense of a four-day wicket," Comets coach Kyle Piper said. "It was a good batting wicket, the first couple of days, and it's held together really well but there are some really nice foot marks which has seen the spin come into the game. "Cricket Albury-Wodonga and the town in general have been really hospitable. "What we find, when we come to regional venues, is that you tend to get more people trying to help you out than you might get elsewhere and that's what we really enjoy. "There is potential of some pathway cricket here a little bit later in the year or fixtures in the future. "If it's anything like it's been this week, we'd be more than happy to come back." ALSO IN SPORT Cricket Victoria high performance manager Dean Russ agreed. "The ability to self-drive to a central place like Albury, where we know the facilities are top-notch, meant we were able to get this 2nd XI game in which is so vital from a Victorian perspective," Russ said. "We've played so much white ball cricket so there's an absolute need for the longer form to let our players showcase their skill sets. "The pitch has held up a lot better than we thought on day one and that's a credit to the ground staff and the hosting of Cricket Albury-Wodonga. "We've seen runs, we've seen wickets and that's exactly what you want. "You don't want a benign wicket, and it offered a bit for the seamers while turning for the spinners. "You can't ask for much more than that. "We've loved staying here and it's been a culinary delight; some of the restaurants have taken us by surprise by how gentrified the area is. "We've taken a few of our youth programs up here over the last two years and now the senior programs are starting to come up here. "We'll certainly be an advocate for trying to support regional towns and take some big matches regionally where possible. "A lot's got to happen but we're already talking about making this an annual event where we play ACT/NSW Country in Albury and put some more bells and whistles on it from now on." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/63589f31-893e-42cb-bf7f-454ce89c5f61.jpg/r0_350_4786_3054_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg