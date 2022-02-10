sport, local-sport, james mcpherson, egodan, albury pacers cup

Young local reinsman James McPherson will join forces with Interdominion winning trainer Jason Grimson for a hit-and-run mission with Egodan in Friday nights $19,850 Albury Pacers Cup, (2570m). McPherson, who relocated to Sydney last year, will make the trek to the Albury Showgrounds for his first drive in his hometown feature. "There's terrific prizemoney up for grabs which is a credit to the club," McPherson said. "Egodan handles the smaller tracks, so Jason was happy to send the horse to Albury. "I've never previously had a drive in an Albury Pacers Cup and growing up in Albury it's a race that I've always wanted to win since I started driving. "I haven't had the chance to until now and I would like to think I'm driving a genuine winning hope. "It would be a huge thrill if I could get my name on the honour roll - that's for sure." While Egodan is expected to have his fair share of admirers, the testing material in the feature will be the Russell Jack-trained One Two Many. The talented four-year-old has shown plenty of ability so far in his career to win five of 16 races and will be partnered by Nathan Jack. McPherson conceded One Two Many will be hard to beat in the Albury feature but identified a few chinks in the favourite's armour. "My horse has been going around in free-for-all-company on a Saturday night and drops in grade," he said. "In saying that, One Two Many does boast an impressive record so far. "But he has been winning against his own age group and now has to take on the open class horses in his first start as a four-year-old and isn't easy. "It is a bit of a step-up for any young horse taking on the seasoned performers. "One Two Many is also first-up over the marathon trip. "So if he cops a bit of pressure during the race, he could be vulnerable late." ALSO IN SPORT McPherson plans to drive Egodan quietly early in the race to give the horse every chance to charge home late over the top of his rivals. "Tactically, Egodan is a lot more lethal when he is driven with a sit," he said. "So ideally we could be sitting three-back on the pegs. "It just depends on the tempo and the last couple of years they have walked early in the race then dashed home the last 800m. "I'm mindful at Albury how hard it is to make ground out wide with the track being so small. "So the fence is probably the best spot to be and hopefully I can weave my way through the field late." McPherson will also target the $9690 NR up to 55 Pace, (2170m) with Nitro Lad who he also trains. Nitro Lad was an impressive winner at Albury's recent New Year's Eve meeting when driven by McPherson.

