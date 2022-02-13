news, local-news,

An apprentice electrician is encouraging other young women to consider a career in male dominated industries, after realising her love for her trade. Rebecca Upton's interest in electricity was first sparked during her year 10 work experience. "It was the only thing that stuck with me," she said. Ms Upton said she was attracted to the outdoorsy, hands-on nature of the job and the opportunity to learn while working. She said her biggest challenge was taking the first step into the industry, but her father being an electrical engineer gave her the courage to leap into the male dominated sector. "I had to work up the courage do that, but it was pretty smooth sailing after that," she said. "As a girl in a trade when you have something to say they listen, because we see stuff from a different aspect to them. "I also get to learn from their outlook on things as well; they learn off me and I learn off them." Ms Upton encouraged more girls and women to consider non-traditional trades. "It's amazing that more and more girls are getting into a male dominated industry," she said. "It's something different and I really enjoyed it, and I think a lot of other women really would too. "Just go for it, honestly, if that's what you want to do, don't let anything hold you back." Ms Upton is in her first year of her apprenticeship as an electrotechnology electrician with Symmetrix Electrial in Corowa.

