news, local-news,

Development Victoria has unexpectedly ended its development agreement with the proponent of Junction Place. The government body says it is considering its next steps following the decision, "made due to a lack of progress with the project". It means Development Victoria can now take back control of the project, which includes the future cinema development, and work on its next phase. Development Victoria's Group Head Precincts Geoff Ward said it was not a decision taken lightly, however, there were obligations in the Development Agreement that had not been met by the developer, Central Place. "We are disappointed at the lack of progress on Junction Place to realise the original vision for the project," Mr Ward said. "We are working with Council and the community about the project's future to ensure we achieve a great outcome for the site. "We know there is great interest in Junction Place - and we will continue to work with the Wodonga community on the next steps for this important site. "There is much work ahead, but we will ensure to keep locals informed of any future decisions." The tender process for Precinct 5 within Junction Place, yet to be assigned a developer, has also been formally terminated. Clinton Williams of Central Place has been contacted by The Border Mail. The decision to end the development agreement with Central Place comes as Development Victoria requested a planning application for the Dan Murphy's development be withdrawn from the February Council meeting. Development Victoria did not lodge the planning application for the retail component with Wodonga Council and made the request to the developer. Wodonga Council confirmed the application, pertaining to the store and retail, has been completely withdrawn from Wodonga Council and will no longer be coming to the February meeting. Community member against the development Michelle Cowan said she was delighted the "beautiful city heart" had not been given over to the retailer and car park. "Wodonga people have taken on a hard-fought campaign; I'm extraordinarily proud to have joined with thousands of Wodonga people and also been part of a team for action," she said. "It feels great to be part of this determined and connected, community. "What we have at Junction Place now is wonderful - it brings people together and is lovely to look at - we can be proud of our city heart. "There is optimism for the future of Junction Place with this announcement - and I know that Wodonga people will contribute positively to the future plans. "It's a really good day." Development Victoria met with the Wodonga community late last year and advised that any future community sessions would be held in person - restrictions permitting. DV is committed to meeting and working with the community in person to share future updates on the project. Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said council's only role in the process was that of planning authority, but council was "also a community voice". "Development Victoria have announced that they'll be separating their support and agreement with Central Place, so they will no longer have the development rights over that land," he said. "Where the cinema was and Dan Murphy's plans were, is Development Victoria land, which Central Place had the rights to develop." Asked if it was a setback for the significant project, Cr Poulton said: "The market has probably changed a lot since those agreements were entered". "I'd like to highlight Wodonga Council haven't been privy to those agreements or what the timelines are - obviously, our partner is anybody who development Victoria is working with," he said. "The council have been concerned there's been no action for some time (and) Development Victoria has listened." "It's now a wait-and-see ... and time for a positive reset." Cr Poulton said his main questions for Development Victoria were the next steps. "My main questions at the moment are ... what's the next role, do you have other plans? Will you be looking at an expression of interest process? "How long do those processes take, if that's the direction they're looking to go? "It looks they'll come back to the table and really work with not just the council but the community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/bb6b706d-8439-4518-9e2c-69909cb2e79b.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg