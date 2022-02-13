news, business,

A SHORTAGE of roses this summer has not stopped business from blooming on both sides of the Border. Albury Florist Centre owner Carol MacFarlane said orders had been steady in the lead-up to Valentine's Day. "Generally we're hit on the Saturday and Sunday, and then on the day itself," she said. Ms MacFarlane said mixed bouquets had been popular amid the rose shortage. "Because of COVID, there's not as many imports coming in, so it's all come back to the local growers," she said. "Also, (because of) the weather leading up to it, it's a little bit more on the humid side, (and) there wasn't as many coming through." The recent unusual wet weather was welcome news for local grower Posie Farm. A newcomer to the market supplying Albury-Wodonga, owner Bronwyn Modra is keen to collaborate with other local businesses. "It's just letting the florists know that we're here now," she said. "It's local, and it's a heck of a lot fresher. We come down here at 5am in the morning, we pick it and deliver it to them 9am." IN OTHER NEWS: Like Albury Florist Centre, Posie Farm customer Jannoel Florist in Wodonga is also expecting a big weekend of orders. Owner Stacey Hogan said people who called up early had the best chance of receiving what they wanted. With four full-time staff working through the weekend and up to four delivery drivers, it's about "work until work's done". "We're concerned about a bit of a shortage of flowers. We're trying to get locally grown flowers where we can," Ms Hogan said.

