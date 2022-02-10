news, court-and-crime,

An alleged stabbing in Rutherglen on Thursday morning has left one man in hospital and another under arrest. Police were called to the incident on Police Paddocks Lane just before 5.30am, with Wodonga detectives arresting one man. "A 50 year-old Rutherglen man was taken to hospital with serious injuries," police said. Another Rutherglen man, also 50, is assisting police with inquiries. "It is believed both parties are known to each other," police said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/f7db5aa7-ee0f-4ff7-92ef-8d674c279e0f.jpg/r2_0_859_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg