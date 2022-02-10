sport, local-sport, ron stubbs, bianco vilano, wagga

The Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano defied an alarming betting drift to score the first win of his career at Wagga on Thursday. Despite drifting from $4.50 to $9, the three-year-old gelding proved too good for his rivals in the $24,000 Maiden Handicap, (1300m). Ridden by Nick Souquet, Bianco Vilano was trapped wide for most of the race adding further merit to the win. Stubbs said his 'big pup' would only get better with more experience after having only had five starts in his short career. ALSO IN SPORT "He is a lovely horse in the making but still very immature," Stubbs said. "He is just a 'big pup' but is improving with each run. "He looks to be a very progressive sort of horse. "To Nick's credit, although the horse was wide he got him into a perfect rhythm which made the difference. "The horse hit the line hard and has got a beautiful action with a big, long stride. "He will be a lovely horse in the long term." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

