Maintaining the rail line important work | Then and Now

Railway maintenance gangs in the North-East, as told by Wal Riley. At Wodonga, there were two Maintenance Gangs and one Yard Gang of about 15; Barnawartha, one gang of about five men; Bandiana, one gang of four or five; Bandiana to Cudgewa, about seven gangs and Huon, Tallangatta, Bullioh, Koetong, Shelley, Betoomba and Cudgewa, about four in each. Their job was to maintain the track and help in derailments. Cudgewa was the terminus for material going to the Snowy project. Turbines were carried on special trains, along with cement, girders, wood (pulp) for paper mills on back loading, cattle, parcels and groceries. Cattle were taken to Wodonga yards for transhipment to Newmarket, with extra trucks added at Wodonga onto the trains with cattle from the Upper Murray. On the trains would be a crew of a driver, fireman, guard and a stockman who travelled for the stock agent. On one trip, a truck got derailed at night and went down into Koetong Creek. The crew thought the couplings had come undone, so joined up the wagons still on the line. They didn't notice one wagon missing until they heard the animals bawling down in the creek. In another derailment, a diesel went over onto its side. The driver got out, but so much mud came in the window of the engine that a fireman lost one of his shoes in the mud and it was never recovered. Seepage must have moved the sleepers, which moved the rail and caused the engine to topple. Seepage often caused trains to slow down. The gangs patrolled the line every day and derailments were not their fault. We were only the drivers and crew ... the gangs made all the difference to the condition of the track. We drove the trains but the gangers were important to be sure the track was good to travel over. Usually, gangers had 4- or 3-wheeled trolleys. There is a true story of a Goods Train coming out of Old Tallangatta around a curve on a long bridge and towards it came a trolley with four gangers on it! Somehow, a line check had not been made to see if it was clear. The men jumped off and were unhurt ... but the train cleaned up the trolley!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/84671737-7ee2-40c1-9b9c-a5537067a83b.jpg/r0_380_2636_1869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg