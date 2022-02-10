sport, local-sport, halo warrior, donna scott, country championships

The Donna Scott-trained Halo Warrior has stormed into Country Championships calculations after an impressive win in the prelude at Wagga on Thursday. Taking on several rivals expected to race in Saturday week's qualifier, Halo Warrior gave the opposition plenty to think about after the dominant display. Ridden by Brodie Loy, Halo Warrior ($4.50) settled well back in the field but produced a powerful finishing burst out four-wide on the track to score by almost two-lengths. Loy said Halo Warrior will take further improvement from the run and would be suited by the step-up from 1200m to 1400m in the $150,000 feature. "He had to carry 60.5kg today but Donna said pre-race that she had left a fair bit in the tank with the horse for next week," Loy said. "I just sat back and let the race unfold and he showed a good turn of foot when I went for him. "The exciting thing about him is he looks to be a horse that is still learning his craft a little bit. "He had a bit of a look around once he hit the front but it's nice to know that there is further improvement in him. "He won by 1.5-lengths and ran some nice time and looks to be spot on for the qualifier next week." ALSO IN SPORT Loy won't be riding in the Country Championships qualifier with commitments to the Annabel Neasham stable at Gosford on the same day. He cheekily suggested Scott should offer to fly Blaike McDougall up from Melbourne for the ride but he is also unavailable.

