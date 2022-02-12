comment, opinion,

Turn the rivers inland is the crackling cry every time we have a drought or a run of seasons with below average rainfall. There are no such calls currently, as in particular, the Murray Darling Basin rivers are running a banker, and recent falls in Queensland should result in a very healthy Darling for months, months, and months. Also, if someone feels they could pilfer a little, it would hardly be noticed. Right now, recent rain events in the Victorian High Country have the massive Lake Dartmouth, Victoria's largest storage, continuing to fill. And the situation with Lake Hume is similar, and down river flow obligations are not making a dent on storage levels. Irrigators along the Murray system should have no problems with volume supplies this season. Yes, it is well known that down at the mouth of the Murray around 20,000 plus megalitres a day are tumbling into the Southern Ocean. So much water that it would fill an empty Hume in 110 days. But here is the rub. We have absolutely nowhere to store this liquid gold - even if that was possible. Well, that is not quite right. A reasonable volume could be held in an enlarged Buffalo and Hovell. This extra water could then be used to offset environmental flows. Oh yes, the elephant in the room is that irrigators do not want any further buyback water taking up storage space. The current federal minister refuses to legislate to this end, making any change in the government a heart-stopper. Make any comment on climate and you are labelled a denier. Advanced agriculture has been practised in Australia since Europeans arrived some 200 years ago. Prior to that, Indigenous peoples survived as hunter-gatherers, aided by selectively burning grasslands. And there were pretty good at what they did. And they did it for many thousands of years, with ingrained successful methods that provided food. Forward to the present time, where many of the practices of our early settlers proved to be to be inappropriate and damaging in the long-term, such as ploughing up paddocks only to see the topsoil blow away in a wind, trees being ripped out when they should have selectively been retained, and watercourses that were dammed inappropriately. However, that has now all changed. Present day farmers assiduously work with an eye on sustainability, profitability and also a driving desire to leave farmland in a better place for future generations to come. What does not help at all is the kneejerk comments from the media, giving oxygen to the opinions of a disaffected ill-informed few, such as: "Australian farmers say they not surprised by a recent climate report showing the last seven years were the hottest on record, and say they see their role now as educating the rest of Australia about climate change as they battle droughts, bushfires and floods". The statement seems to be a response to "push polling." What Australian farmers and what role? Well, so be it, but do not then trot out comments like those from a farmer on the Mid-North Coast of New South Wales. "It's been a weather whirlwind," he said. "Really difficult environments to try and predict, very difficult to try and prepare for." The farmer in question farms 64 hectares and runs Braford cattle The cattle farmer said he was not surprised by the findings that temperatures had risen. He said his family had done its best to manage their land in the Mid North Coast through a climate "trifecta" of drought, bushfire and flood in recent years. He said that farmers around him were now "making decisions to adapt to climate change every day". He added that his grandmother had changed to Brafords to handle the difficult climate. God only knows what he will do if we have a big cold snap! How about statements being backed up by fact?

