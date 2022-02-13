news, local-news,

A North East dairy farmer says supermarket giant Woolworths is lining its pockets, after the brand announced it would be phasing out its 10 cent drought levy on two litre and three litre milk at the end of June earlier this week. In 2018 Woolworths introduced the 10 cent levy to help farmers struggling to feed and maintain livestock and pay bills due to severe drought. But Woolworths commercial director of dairy Jason McQuaid said good seasonal conditions and increased milk prices since then, meant it was time to end the initiative. "As La Nina has delivered record rainfall and farmgate milk prices continue to climb, we've reached an important turning point and will be phasing out the drought levy ahead of the new milk year," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're pleased to have aided the recovery of Australian dairy farms over the last three years and to see the industry bolstered in recent seasons by a return to favourable conditions." Gundowring based dairy farmer Brendan Glass said the cut would impact farmers in northern NSW more than it would around the Border and North East. "It probably won't affect us through here, because we probably haven't had a hard season for a few years like NSW has," he said. "But it'll affect them more than us down here, because they're still recovering [from drought]. "It'll take them another 12 months to get out of [debt] or six months longer depending on where they're up to financially." Mr Glass said his business, Alpine Valley Dairy, would have limited impacts, because he sold his milk to Australian Dairy Company Lactalis, which had made assurances to its suppliers. "From next year onwards they will guarantee their suppliers that they'll still keep getting their 10 cents or the equivalent of that 10 cents a litre anyway," he said. Mr Glass said the 10 cent levy initiative was never intended to last forever. "It was always just a finite idea of theirs, so it was always going to be stopped at some stage," he said. "It is a bit rich on [Woolworths] behalf....they're lining their own pockets with it," he said. "Everyone's sick of getting shafted over the years."

