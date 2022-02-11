sport, local-sport,

Players from the Albury-Wodonga Steamers will provide the aperitif ahead of Saturday's Super W trial match at Greenfield Park. Brumbies face Melbourne Rebels at the Albury venue from 2pm but not before the locals take to the field to strut their stuff. Seniors and juniors from the Steamers are involved in running the event, with two of the country's top sides going head-to-head. "We've seen increased participation and interest in our junior girls tackle program over the past few years," Junior Steamers president Dave Benson said. "For our players to be able to witness the best players in Australia play on our doorstep is a fantastic opportunity. "There are a number of players in the Brumbies and Rebels squads who have come out of the SIRU women's and juniors competition, so this shows our juniors a definite pathway. "It's a chance for them to see, first hand, how far they can go with the sport and the opportunities playing rugby holds. "Rugby is such an inclusive game and there is a position for all." An afternoon of high-quality rugby lies in store and 15-year-old Steamers players Hazel McGrath, Evie Willett and Lyla Bell are thrilled to be taking part. "We're seeing what our future could look like," Xavier High School student Bell said. "I've gone from playing touch, to a year with the under-12s and then the girls team happened. It's just exploded and that's been really exciting. "I've grown up watching the Aussie sevens and they're idols so it would be amazing to play with them. "This just proves girls can do what boys can." For Trinity's Willett, this is a fifth year playing rugby. "I love the community around the sport and how people from all different backgrounds can come together," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Players in Super W are a big inspiration to me, showing that women can play a sport which is largely male-dominated." McGrath, who studies at Catholic College, is a more recent convert to the sport. "It's very exciting to have the Super W teams come down and play in Albury," McGrath said. "The club is like a second home to me and all the girls are like sisters. "Rugby is such a great release and I love it." Tickets are available via the Steamers page on Facebook, with supporters eager to get a first look at the Brumbies' latest international recruits from close quarters. Makoto Lavemai and Mana Faruta this week made history as the first Japanese players to be named in a Brumbies squad. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/d78aed04-7e45-4863-ba05-fa13eb2ebd7d.jpg/r821_868_6720_4201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg