life-style,

WHEN Marianne Ragitsch took over a cafe in a historic Albury shopfront in 2008 she immediately put a new spin on it. Born in France to Italian parents, Ms Ragitsch had an affinity with flavoursome and wholesome comfort food. A large display cabinet at her now iconic business The Food Mill showcased her diverse cooking repertoire - authentic pasta dishes, homemade lasagne and legendary schnitzel burgers - which featured fresh herbs and salads plucked from a kitchen garden out the back. "I didn't want it to be a blokey business just for the tradies," she said. "I wanted them to bring their families back to enjoy our food too; in two to three years in the business we did that!" Having moved to Australia through Bonegilla aged six, Ms Ragitsch grew up in Melbourne before her family returned to the Border in 1980 to run Ristorante Roma. Later she worked at Victoria Star Bakery, Valentine's Bakery, Citi Cafe and Henri's Bakery; the latter where she met her late partner Tony Shirley. The Food Mill's signature pies and sausage rolls and the business itself have been a family affair. "My stepsons Brent and Scott helped with the pies as did Tony's mum Norma and my son Daniel, who is a chef by trade," Ms Ragitsch said. "My other son Anthony has stepped in to run the cafe whenever I've needed him." During the past 13-and-a-half years, Ms Ragitsch said the global pandemic was their biggest challenge. She said they operated out of the coffee window during the national lockdown and with help from Daniel and his partner Nicole Hardy offered chef-prepared, heat and eat meals. "Out of the pandemic and a lot of hard work, we went the other way, up," she said. "There was no Centrelink when we first took over here; it was just a vacant block of land (near us). "When the Centrelink line went around the corner early in the pandemic, we got a lot of people coming in for the first time; we have a lot of new customers as well as a lot of customers who have been with us from the start." Now The Food Mill was on the market as Ms Ragitsch sought a change of pace. Although planning on semi-retirement, Ms Ragitsch said she wouldn't leave the sector yet. "I love hospitality, I love what I do and I love people!" Rise Real Estate is managing the sale of the business.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/516d21c9-a5d8-49e8-b687-b201d85dc3c9.jpg/r0_194_4891_2957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg