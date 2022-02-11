sport, local-sport,

Glenn Maxwell's team-mates are in the same boat as us, it seems, when it comes to appreciating his outrageous batting. Nick Larkin, who was in Albury this week playing for ACT/NSW Country against Victoria's 2nd XI, has witnessed Maxwell's antics over the past few years playing with him in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars. But things went to another level on January 19 when Maxwell smashed a record-breaking 154 not out against Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG. "To be honest, with him, it's pure freak ability," Larkin smiled. "There's obviously a mountain of hard work that goes in behind that as well and you can learn a lot from how he sees the game but ultimately, almost no-one in the world can do what he does. "He can hit the ball 360 degrees when he's in a mood like he was that night and there's almost nowhere you can bowl on the pitch that he can't find a way to get you to the boundary. "Sometimes, as a proud professional cricketer who tries his best, you've got to just sit back and say 'wow, that guy's cut from a different cloth' and just appreciate his skill set because it's truly astonishing, some of the shots he can play and some of the things he can do. "That night was amazing. "It's like he's playing golf out there sometimes, the way he can get his hands underneath the ball and hit it to different parts of the field." ALSO IN SPORT: Larkin made scores of 77 and 66 as the Comets lost their four-day game by 46 runs at Alexandra Park. "It was nice but it was a pretty good batting wicket, as Jake Fraser-McGurk showed (with two centuries) so I feel like I left a lot of runs out there," Larkin admitted. "I've played a bit of representative cricket in country locations and they tend to be lower, slower sort of wickets so you come to expect that. "The spinners have, on the scoreboard, dominated the game and NSW like to play cricket which reflects that so that's pretty encouraging because there's three good quality young leg-spinners in this game and all of them have taken wickets. "It's tough work for the fast bowlers but that's part and parcel of long format cricket."

