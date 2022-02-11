sport, australian-rules-football,

New coach Peter Cook believes Brock-Burrum should be looking to finish in the top three of the Hume league this year. Cook's come across from Barnawartha and inherited a Saints side which sat fourth on the ladder when last season was canned. They've added Jordy Hansted and former Turvey Park assistant coach Andrew Saddler to a list which was finishing 2021 strongly and Cook's keen to build on that foundation. "It's pretty obvious Osborne and Holbrook are going to be the teams to beat but we're happy with the guys we've recruited," he said. "Our draw seems favourable as well but for us, it's breaking it down into a few blocks, ticking a few of them off throughout the year and if things come to fruition, we see ourselves as being a top-three team. "That's where I see this group." Cook's already putting his own stamp on a team which had been led for the previous five years by Kade Stevens. "Taking over the reins from Stevo was always going to be a monumental task but I can only stick to what I know and what's worked well in the past," Cook said. ALSO IN SPORT "We've been lucky enough to have some success at Barnawartha and that was on the back of people buying in. "My job is to coach and I'm not going to shy away from what I've been doing for the last four or five years. "The philosophy I bring to football probably does well at a time like this when COVID's around. "We're not Ovens and Murray or VFL, although we'd like to push some players in there. "These guys have family and work, so let's enjoy each other's company." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

