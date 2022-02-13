news, court-and-crime,

A man who returned home unexpectedly from a night out with his partner then sexually assaulted two teenage babysitters in the couple's Mulwala home. One of the teenagers was so terrified by David Nero kissing then touching the breast of her friend that she pretended to stay asleep. But after being pushed away by the first girl, Nero turned his attentions to the second during the assaults early on December 12. IN OTHER NEWS: He did exactly the same thing to this girl, who continued to pretend to be sleeping. The first victim, Albury Local Court has heard, hit Nero on the shoulder in an attempt to stop his behaviour. While this was happening, Nero's infant child woke in an opposite room. MORE COURT STORIES He left the room and grabbed the child, who he placed on the bed in between the two 16-year-olds. But police said Nero had not finished. After putting the child down, he again kissed the first victim against her will while trying to push her down onto the mattress by the shoulders. She resisted by pushing her body back up and told him three or four times to "stop". He left the room briefly, then kissed her again on his return. Nero left the room again - at this point the second girl phoned her father for help - and did not return. He handed himself into police the following day. The 31-year-old, who now lives in Benalla, pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to two charges each of sexually touch another person without consent and common assault. Ms McLaughlin said a conviction in 2010 meant Nero could not be considered as someone of good character. He will be sentenced in six weeks' time.

