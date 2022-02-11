sport, australian-rules-football,

Like a lot of kids, Kaylea Kobzan was first introduced to football through Auskick. "But when I got older there were no girls team, so I started back about four years ago," she said. Kobzan is now in her second NAB League girls season with the Murray Bushrangers, having also played for Wodonga Raiders and Lavington in the North East Border Female Football League. But while she was waiting to make her mark as a footballer, she was working on her skills on the basketball court. Kobzan not only represented Wodonga and the North East Bushrangers, but was also part of the Albury-Wodonga Bandits' Youth League program. She admits she's benefitted on field from her work on the court. "Most of the skills have helped," she said. Kobzan has been impressive in the Bushrangers backline so far this season, racking up 11 disposals during their round one encounter against the Pioneers. "It's been a lot easier this season because I know how fast paced the NAB League is compared to local footy," she said. "My skills have enhanced and they have been a lot better." The Bushrangers have added two female assistant coaches this season in Emma Mackie and Claire Cartwright. Kobzan said she's enjoying working with the team's new leaders, who have both had experience in the football system. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's been really great having them come in," Kobzan said. "Especially having Mack (Mackie) who has played AFLW, she's helped out a lot." The year 12 Wodonga Senior Secondary College student, who turned 17 this week, isn't shying away from potentially making a name for herself in the AFLW one day. "I'm hoping to get selected for Vic Country this year," she said. "Hopefully that will help me get drafted." While the last two years have been hard on many young athletes due to the Covid pandemic, Kobzan said it made it particularly challenging to keep her football skills up. "It's made things really tricky, especially because we haven't been able to train a lot," Kobzan said. "We had to do a lot of things at home." The Murray Bushrangers will meet the Dandenong Stingrays at Frankston's Skybus stadium for round four on Saturday. The Bushrangers are coming off the back of a win against Greater Western Victoria Rebels last weekend, while the Stingrays toppled the Bendigo Pioneers. Dandenong are currently the benchmark in the NAB League girls competition, while the Bushrangers are sitting in third spot.

