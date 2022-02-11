news, local-news,

An eight week skills course is aiming to create a pathway for women and girls to become confident to pursue an apprenticeship in a trade that's right for them. Third year painting apprentice Mali Lazdinis recommended the program, which is being run through Kestral recruiting and Wodonga TAFE. "I have a lot of female friends who would have preferred to get into a trade, but they're stuck in a different job that they don't enjoy and now they wish they were in a trade," she said. "With Kestral, say the apprenticeship or trade that you're in at the moment isn't the right one they'll put it on pause and either move you bosses or find you another trade, so they're very helpful." The course will see up to 16 women and girls receive White Card training, learn core skills in painting, electrical work, cabinet making and carpentry and complete one week of work placement. Kestral's Scott Dunlop said the aim was to help students into an apprenticeship at the end of the course. "It's kind of like a pre-apprenticeship course, so what we're trying to do is give them an opportunity to learn a number of different trades to be able to feel confident and to be able to use a number of different tools and equipment," he said. "We will actually kit them out or pay for all their personal protective equipment, so that would mean that head to toe they would be covered with boots, pants, shirt, safety glasses, goggles, all that gear to make sure they're job ready." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Dunlop said the course was a perfect opportunity to offer women access into non-traditional trades. "There's obviously a misconception with women in trade," he said. "Women are capable, they're strong, powerful, they are articulate and creative in all different ways. "Women in my opinion, and from the data that's researched, can be just as competent if not more competent than men in certain roles. "I have a number of different painters and electricians and women are very particular, they are knowledgeable, they enjoy the work, they are just as intelligent, if not more intelligent, than the men and it's a fantastic opportunity to showcase those people, rather than going to traditional trades." For Ms Lazdinis following her passion for painting was a choice she doesn't regret. "I did have painting in mind when I was younger and I thought I'd give it a go, and I just really enjoyed it from the first day," she said. "It's outdoorsy, you're more hands on, you have a good team to work with in the trade industry. "A lot more women are getting into trades now so I think everyone's been pretty impressed with it." Border residents of any age are welcome to join the four day a week course, which begins on Monday. The upfront course costs are $275 for full paying students and $55 for concession students, but the costs will be reimbursed upon completion. Wodonga TAFE can provide accommodation and childcare services for those who need it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/36f41e1e-69ec-4b39-aa85-62edb19a779c.jpg/r4_406_5374_3440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg