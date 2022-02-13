OUR SAY: Please, don't allow lack of vision to let city's heart stop beating

news, local-news,

In its early days, the development of Wodonga's Junction Place generated a considerable energy. It quickly became clear, with work done on the old railway station, the road realignments and the new city plaza, that something exciting and visionary was truly on the way. Wodonga Council had long had this in mind. IN OTHER NEWS: Indeed, for many years - in the days when Peter Marshall was the city's chief executive and Lisa Mahood its mayor - an enormous amount of work went into ensuring this long-term vision would be realised. With the railway line moved, Development Victoria took over and the future that beckoned remained bright. With the building of the Mann shopping centre and, diagonally opposite, the new Woolworths precinct, it was actually happening. Great swathes of land, serviced by new cross-roads, were next, one especially prominent corner pencilled in for a multi-million dollar cinema centre and shops, with inner city-style housing a short walk away. RELATED: Development Victoria ends its agreement and Dan Murphy's off table And then, all turned silent. Nothing seemed to be happening. Announcements were made, occasionally, and new timeframes set, but that is all. MORE OPINION Suddenly we were told that blue-riband corner block was the planned home for another grog shop, in a city already stacked to the brim with such outlets, much like Albury across the river. This was - in a phrase oft-used by local magistrates to describe recalcitrant crooks who betray a chance given - a thumbing of the nose at the community. It was a staggering lack of imagination and the lazy default position of letting such a development as a Dan Murphy's store go ahead. If anything was going to get the message through to Development Victoria that what was was going on in Junction Place was in dire straits, the Dan Murphy's proposal was just that. What's almost as staggering is that it took so long - after a hard-fought, grassroots community rear-guard action - for Development Victoria to act. But it must not only act; it must continue to work to achieve what Wodonga residents expect, and nothing less. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

