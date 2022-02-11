sport, local-sport,

Dederang will be out to keep its top two hopes alive when it travels to Bethanga on Saturday. The Demons (36 points) sit a win behind Baranduda (42) and while a second place finish doesn't guarantee the double chance, it's not often the runner-up in the regular season is dumped after the first week of finals. The minor premiers remain the only team which automatically plays the second week of finals, regardless of the first week. Bailey Williamson and Ryan Barker lead the Demons in runs and wickets with 201 and 14 respectively, while Bethanga's Luke Rafferty boasts 193 and Jack Robinson has snared 13 scalps. There's just three rounds left until finals with all eight clubs capable of winning through. Barnawartha Chiltern is last, but sits only three points out, while Kiewa is just outside the six, on percentage. ALSO IN SPORT Kiewa hosts Eskdale, Barnawartha is away to Baranduda, while Yackandandah is home to Mount Beauty.

