Think about your actions and don't be so inconsiderate

G'day, fishos. Just need to have another short whinge session here. I've recently seen a couple of different photos of dead redfin discarded at boat ramps. Whoever the culprits were, they have obviously woken up to the fact that they've kept too many when they've got back to the ramp and decided to sift through them and throw out all the small stuff. Number one, you should have done that on the water and number two, don't just toss a heap of dead fish at the place you launch; lots of people swim in those areas too. It not only looks and smells disgusting but can be extremely hazardous when kids start running around and fish bones off rotting carcasses go into their feet. Have a bit of a plan. If you only want to fillet or clean 20 or 30 when you get home, keep a rough count, and when you're getting close, only keep the better fish until you get to your target. Cleaning your fish near ramps or anywhere on a reserve where people head out for a paddle or a swim is also just a very dumb thing to do. I came across this the other day when I went out with family and there were old redfin heads chucked into less than a metre of water - the perfect depth for someone to be wading around with feet softened by water. Just a little note to the inconsiderate ones out there, give your actions a little thought eh! Dartmouth (92.67 per cent): fished reasonably for a couple of the Poynter clan. Dan and Kev headed up to the dam and camped out for a couple of nights. They mainly fished gudgeons between a hunt or two here and there and managed to nail a few trout. Matt Mildren also went up and gave it a short burst last Sunday morning, landing three and dropping one, while fishing downriggers between 10 and 25 metres. Hume Dam (98.5 per cent): continues to produce shiploads of small reddies, but there are definitely enough decent ones out there to still make a trip worthwhile. We're hearing of an occasional 40 odd centimetre one now, as that class of 2000 continues to grow. Worms, yabbies, vibes, plastics - they're all working. It's good to see quite a few yellas and a few cod also getting picked up. Fishing in Hume has rarely been better. Murray below Albury: has a bit of colour to it, but that doesn't seem to be worrying the fish. There are quite a few cod and yellas being caught on bait and lure, so you really don't have an excuse not to head out for a trip. There are actually reasonable numbers coming in right through from Albury down to and including Mulwala. Blowering (94.1 per cent): continues to pick up on the redfin front. I've spoken to a couple of crews that have headed that way and they've reported good numbers of solid fish, so if you're looking for a change of scenery, Blowering could be the go. I haven't heard much on the cod front but there have been quite a few yellas mixed amongst those reddies too. Eucumbene (47.7 per cent): looks sensational, I've been told, but the fishing's been ordinary. We've had a few firsthand reports from the lake itself and they don't paint a great picture. Apparently, the streams up that way are all fishing well though, so if you've got a trip planned, streams might be well worth a look and a good alternative if things aren't going so great on the lake. Streams: fished great again last week, with numerous reports from all over the place. Fly fishos, bait fishos and the spin brigade all did well. It's been a long time since we've seen the country and the streams in this sort of nick in mid-February! If you took a photo of a lot of valleys at the moment, showed someone, and asked them to guess what time of year it was taken, you'd forgive them for thinking it was September/October! Hopefully, you get a chance to get out somewhere and wet a line this week! Send your photos and details of your catch to 0475 953 605.

