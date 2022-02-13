news, local-news,

LEADING regional professional theatre company HotHouse will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with a diverse and jam-packed program. HotHouse Theatre said it was telling Our Stories, Our Way when it recently revealed an eclectic showcase of five new productions, two independent productions, four special anniversary events and a range of programs to run throughout the year. HotHouse artistic director Karla Conway welcomed the return to live theatre, which had been hit time and again throughout the global pandemic during the past two years. "We are thrilled to be able to safely return to producing live theatre on the border in time to celebrate our 25th anniversary," she said. "From immersive, gaming theatre to First Nations solo and ensemble works, new migrant stories, powerful drama, to a beautiful, whimsical retelling of the Great Uiver Rescue, this season of world premieres will make 2022 a year to remember." Ms Conway said HotHouse Theatre had been working towards its vision to be nationally recognised as a regional creative powerhouse and a first-class incubator of new Australian work for a quarter of a century. "HotHouse have been deep in creative development during the past two years, investing in and collaborating with emerging, independent and professional artists to bring an exciting slate of world premiere productions this season," Ms Conway said. A HotHouse world premiere on March 12 was an adaptation of the 1986 board game, This is Your City - Albury Wodonga. This is Your City will be an immersive, multi-reality, location-based game, played live through the Twin Cities as a 1980s-style car rally. It's theatre, meets gaming, meets Google Maps as the audience rediscovers the cities. Running until March 20, patrons can gather their friends, cars and smartphones. Chase by Carly Sheppard, which runs May 3-7, investigates our colonial past and present. A HotHouse Theatre co-production with Malthouse Theatre, this world premiere from First Nations artist Sheppard is compelling theatre. All The Shining Lights, which runs November 10 to 19, will be a story for all ages about the Great Uiver Rescue of 1934. HotHouse Theatre will return with its CELSIUS: Independent Theatre program featuring two new independent productions. The shows have been made by Border artists Racheal Oak Butler and Rachel McNamara, reflecting on 25 years with four special events throughout the year. For tickets visit: hothousetheatre.com.au

