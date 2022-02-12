news, local-news,

An all women concreting team on the Border is leading the way for other girls and women to try their hand in male dominated industries. Kylie Ramage, Elly Craighead and Donna Davidson form the concreting team at Hanson Australia's Corowa plant. Team leader Kylie Ramage said it was fantastic working with the women. "They just do their own thing, they're a good bunch of girls, that's why we don't need any males here," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Maybe we just scored lucky, but we get on like a house on fire, each one of us has got each other's backs, we never struggle, you're never embarrassed." Ms Ramage said it was unusual to find an all women's team in concreting. "We don't know of any others, but it would be cool if there was," she said. "The exciting part for us now is that when we go out, a lot of the concreters in Corowa actually have female concreters on board now, so its pretty interesting and cool." Hanson area manager Andrew Harvey said he was proud that in the North East a quarter of the company's workforce were female. "It just goes to show that the industry has come a long way for acceptance of all in our industry, males and females, and it's a sign of the times that we're progressing the way we should be as a nation and an employer," he said. "We've always had a very strong team, whether it's all males or all females and I think having a blend of every body together, it just brings unity, it brings different thoughts, it brings different values." Mr Harvey said the increasing number of women in the industry had occurred naturally. "The acceptance of females in all industries now is for the better and brings something everyone should be proud of," he said. According to the National Centre for Vocational Education Research, the number of female apprentices rose in 2021, increasing by 134 per cent year-on-year. Not-for-profit training and employment organisation, VERTO, chief executive Ron Maxwell said the growth could not have come at a better time. "Apprentices are the backbone of our economy and will play a significant role in our recovery," he said. "The growth in female apprentices is heartening, but we have more to do in this space. "I strongly encourage those who are interested to explore their career options." Hanson Corowa truck driver Elly Craighead said it was her first time working in an all female team after working in male dominated workplaces her whole career. She said people were respectful, but still surprised to see women in the industry. "A lot of people are shocked and impressed to be honest," she said. "There's no discrimination in any sense and especially in regards to being a woman." Ms Craighead encouraged other women and girls to pursue a career in male dominated industries if they were interested in it. "I would hope that even if we can help one woman to think 'I can try that; that would be fantastic," she said. "It's not that scary, once you're in there, you're just one of them." Team truck driver Donna Davidson had a similar encouraging message. "It's been a slow process getting them into this, not many women are driving trucks, but it's pretty easy," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/fb9b325c-64a8-421d-87c0-5a51475c7003.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg