Culcairn is banking on fixing its Achilles' heel to snap a three-year finals drought. The club has finished 8th (2020-21) and last in the past two seasons and it heads into the penultimate round clinging to sixth spot, three points ahead of Henty and nine beyond Holbrook in the face for a top six finish. Culcairn has a mixed run home, starting with an away game against ladder leaders The Rock Yerong Creek on Saturday and followed by another road trip to winless Lockhart in the final round. But it's largely irrelevant who the opposition is, the problem remains posting a score. "It's been the same all year, it's our batting, we have to stop that batting collapse as some wickets start to fall," Lachie Knobel revealed. "Just last weekend we were in a good position and then played some stupid shots, we were nine-for and only just made it." Culcairn might look back on that one-wicket win as the season's defining moment. Henty had posted a competitive 121 and the visitors had control at 1-69. Culcairn pushed its way to 6-115, but then lost 3-4 to suddenly look capable of losing the unlosable. The club has passed 132 only once, racking up 5-200 against Lockhart. Opener Vince Chaffey sits 24th in the association's run-scorers with 104 at 21. The Rock, meantime, has four players in the top 10, including long-time star Todd Hannam, who is fourth with 227 at 45. The home team for the round 13 clash also has four players in the top 12 wicket-takers, including Mark Alcorn and Ryan Kirkwood with 16 apiece. "They're a really good all-round team, 'Kirky' and Todd are coming good with the ball, 'Kirky' moves it around a bit," Knobel explained. Knobel is Culcairn's top bowler, snaring 16 scalps at 11. Elsewhere, fourth-placed Osborne will look to catch Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock. The home outfit sits a win ahead, although Osborne holds a percentage advantage. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, Henty faces Walla, while Lockhart hosts Rand.

