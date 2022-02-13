Man accused of beating and injuring his dog by the RSPCA

news, court-and-crime,

A man facing allegations he beat his dog, causing an injury, says he is fighting the charges and wants his pet back. Michael John Oats faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court this week after being charged by the RSPCA. The court heard the dog was seized a year ago, with Oats facing a charge relating to the alleged beating of the animal and a charge over an alleged injury. RSPCA prosecutor Graham Hambridge said the organisation was looking to rehome the pet. "We're still holding the dog, your honour," he told magistrate Peter Dunn. "Part of this would be an application for release of the dog to the RSPCA. "If I could request we have an adjournment ... so we can resolve the housing of the dog." Oats told the court he hoped to get the pet back, "because that's all I care about". "We'll, you're in a fair bit of trouble," Mr Dunn replied and encouraged Oats to speak to a lawyer. IN OTHER NEWS: Oats said he felt things were "unfair". "The things I'm accused of are lies," he said. Oats said he hadn't been able to get a lawyer as he'd had a fair bit on. Mr Dunn said he would need a lawyer and said there wouldn't be any more adjournments granted. The case will return on February 21.

