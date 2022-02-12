news, local-news,

A bill that some feared would increase discrimination toward the LGBTQIA+ community may have been shelved for now, but Border advocates say harm has already been done. The religious discrimination bill passed with amendments in the House of Representatives on Thursday, but debate was not brought on in the Senate. Wodonga education worker Meg Sheehan has been following the developments but didn't realise they would impact her so profoundly. "It's a bit like the whole gay marriage debate all over again ... a lot of the community find it quite triggering," she said. "I went to local Catholic primary school where I was told if you're gay, you're going to go to Hell. "There's still a lot of homophobia within the community and especially transphobia. "A lot of young people end up leaving school early and turning towards drugs and alcohol if they don't have mental health services in place." Sixty per cent of young LGBTQIA+ people have felt unsafe in secondary school and 80 per cent have experienced homophobia in sport. The 2021 Snapshot of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention found 48.1 per cent of transgender and gender-diverse people aged 14 to 25 had attempted suicide in their lifetime. Ms Sheehan said she would never have come out as gay while in high school in the early 2000s and noted the problem still existed within schools - requiring dedicated strategies be put in place and wider support for events like Wagga's Mardi Gras. "It was only two years ago that I worked with a school that wouldn't let a gay couple go to the formal," she said. "But we are getting there - safe spaces are so vital for young people's health and well-being and having people in their lives that affirm their identity, whatever that may be. "I worked with Indigo Shire and the local government organisations to get the Rainbow Ball in place, which was absolutely amazing." A renewed push to have the progressive pride flag displayed in the council chamber for the whole of Pride Month and not just specified national days will go before Albury Council at Monday's meeting. Ms Sheehan hoped the motion would get up and raised that any conversation framed as a "debate" about the gender-diverse community was inherently exhausting and offensive. IN OTHER NEWS: "Statistically, we're getting more and more queer, because we weren't allowed to be ourselves for 100 years," she said. "The LGBTQIA+ movement is still viewed as a political issue, when it's a health and well-being issue."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/51fccecc-f3dc-4b3f-a2d6-de5563ceff7a.jpg/r0_123_5175_3047_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg