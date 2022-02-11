Labor MP, Indi candidate respond to need for new Border hospital

news, local-news,

Labor MP Chris Bowen says he is aware of the Albury-Wodonga's ask for a new hospital and wants state governments to cooperate to make it a reality. The Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy joined Indi's Labor candidate Nadia David to meet local climate groups and tour the Wilson Transformer Company's factory. Mr Bowen said the Border's mayors had raised the issue of health infrastructure with him. "I would like to obviously see strong co-operation between state governments and if there's a constructive role for the federal government to play going forward, I'm sure Mark Butler, who would be Minister of Health under a Labor Albanese government, would listen to Nadia's strong representations and see what might be possible at the federal level," he said. "But I'm not here today to make funding commitments in relation to things that aren't my portfolio anymore." Ms David said it was obvious a new hospital "was needed at some point". "We need more than just a new hospital; we need all of the infrastructure and the policies around education and accommodation," she said. "How are we going to attract and keep our doctors, nurses and specialists to work in the hospital?" WTC employs 350 staff at its Moloney Drive site and distribution transformer business unit general manager Brett Robertson told Mr Bowen local sourcing policies would help them compete with foreign entities for big projects. Mr Bowen said the opposition's renewable energy and climate change policy "would create 600,000 jobs, five out of six of those in regional Australia". Victorian Senator Jane Hume said the federal government was investing in technologies "that bring down the price of electricity and gas, while reducing emissions", such as a $32 million renewable hydrogen plant in Wodonga that is under construction. But Greens candidate for Indi and Totally Renewable Yackandandah member Benjamin Gilbert, who will launch his campaign on Tuesday, disputed that blending hydrogen with natural gas was the way forward. "You can only mix about 15 per cent - you're still burning heaps of LPG," he said. "It's more intensive to make green hydrogen but it's not impossible - it just means a bigger outlay and policy change. "We made the hydro system in Australia, and at the time that was the biggest industrial project in the world. "We made an entire, world-leading network, why can't we do it again?" Ms David agreed that "anything where you're burning a fossil fuel, it's retrograde". "We have easily the technology to transition very quickly to 100 per cent renewable energy for the entire country - the difference is the will to do it politically," she said. "I'm quietly confident that we'll put on a really good show (in the election); to say 'Yes, I'm going to win' is hubris. IN OTHER NEWS: "That's not realistic, but it's possible, and that for me, keeps me going." Asked whether she would preference Indi MP Helen Haines, Ms David said it would be a decision for the Labor party. "But I think realistically, she is who we would like to get in, if I don't get in," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/5558b59f-1de9-4e67-8719-0beff8d37d33.jpg/r0_308_5568_3454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg