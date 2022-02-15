news, court-and-crime,

It was a balmy, early summer's evening when she screamed. A man and woman from the unit next door, startled by the noise, rushed into the beckoning twilight, to where she stood in the driveway, clutching her babes, a mother distressed and disorientated, desperately trying to protect her two kids. "He's gonna kill us, he's gonna kill us, call the police!" It was on December 4, 2020, that Purna Kumar Kafley got pickled on the drink, fermenting a chain of events that catapulted him into wrenching his family apart. While it was Kafley's partner who feared they might be attacked, with fatal consequences, it was the neighbours - Sarah and David (not their real names) - who went the closest. IN OTHER NEWS: Within minutes, maybe even moments, of chasing his partner and their children outside, he landed repeated blows on these virtual strangers, long, straight tears ripped deep with a Kiwi-branded meat cleaver. Kafley had just noticed his family seeking sanctuary at unit No.1 of the Schaeffer Street address in Lavington when he careered towards the front porch. "Piss off," David warned Kafley, trying to shock him out of his alcohol-induced meltdown, "nobody wants you here." Kafley couldn't, wouldn't stop. By the end of it all, despite the best efforts of the good Samaritan neighbours and a passerby, he had hacked his cleaver into flesh over and over again. David fared the worst, suffering multiple, serious lacerations that could have easily had a more tragic outcome with a slightly different trajectory. Two of the strikes cut more deeply - one to the forearm, another to his right elbow, painting a picture of David's desperate efforts to defend himself - while Sarah suffered joint sprains during the melee that erupted as they tried to contain him. Copious amounts of blood had been spilt and scattered when police arrived, to the sight of Kafley lying on the ground, restrained by David and the other man, and Sarah spread out on top. Just how close the attack Kafley unleashed went to a tragic, potentially fatal end was borne out in charges that police laid in the immediate aftermath of the events that night. Kafley, who turned 36 four weeks after the incident, was being accused of attempted murder. After four days in custody he made his first appearance in Albury Local Court, before magistrate Richard Funston, facing a strictly indictable charge of causing wounding and grievous bodily harm to a person with the intention of attempted murder. The list of allegations continued. Also laid were charges of using an offensive weapon with the intention of committing an indictable offence, domestic violence-related charges of stalking or intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Ever since, the now 37-year-old has remained in custody, bail refused, his most recent home being the maximum security Macquarie Correctional Centre at Wellington, about 360 kilometres west of Sydney. It is from there, via a video link to a Director of Public Prosecutions mention of his matter before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, that Kafley has had it confirmed that the most serious of the charges, the intent to murder allegation, has been withdrawn. With that, Kafley - who court papers continue to list the family home in Schaeffer Street as his home address - entered pleas for the first time, 14 months after his rampage, through defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen. He was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury on the offensive weapon with intent charge, along with counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and wounding a person with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. Kafley will not get a sentence date though until his matter is mentioned on March 18, and will continue to spend that time behind bars after again not applying for bail. The blood spilt that Friday night followed a drinking session at home, in front of his partner and the children. She was preparing the family dinner when, about 8.30pm, Kafley began demanding money, all the while throwing insults at her and making threats. The barbs, mixed-in with Kafley's demeanour, frightened her, so she grabbed their children and ran from the unit. It was then that the couple next door heard her scream, going outside to investigate. She had barely made her loud, desperate plea for help when Kafley approached the couple, having just seen his family seeking refuge. After David ordered him to go, Sarah did her utmost to push Kafley away from her front door, back towards unit No.2. But Kafley grabbed her with both hands and shoved her aside, causing her to fall to the ground. David then managed to get himself in between Kafley and Sarah, telling him again to "go away". MORE COURT STORIES Kafley did just that, but - as revealed in an agreed outline of the case submitted by DPP representative Alexander Dixon - he wasn't calming down or being co-operative, but rather briefly disappeared for far more nefarious reasons. He returned soon after with the meat cleaver in his right hand. Kafley went straight for David, swinging the cleaver about in "an overhand motion". David raised his hands to prevent a strike to his face, but it didn't work - "five or six" blows rained down on David's arms and head, despite Sarah's best efforts to stop the attack. But they still managed to force Kafley to the other side of the driveway, up against the boundary fence, and Sarah took hold of his arm to stop the swinging. Kafley, who landed some more strikes, was taken to the ground with the help of a passerby, the man also putting his foot on Kafley's hand while phoning Triple-0. Before police arrived, before the neighbours who disarmed Kafley and locked him down could be ferried to Albury hospital, Kafley muttered a final, pointless though still unnerving threat, when each of them were, by now, breathless and soaked in blood. "I'll kill you." And then he was handcuffed and taken away. When interviewed, a few hours later, Kafley did not know why he was in police custody. It was 3.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/727d4eb3-873f-4731-a18d-944578f25980.JPG/r558_264_4732_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg