Wodonga has taken another step towards breaking the league's longest finals drought in snaring Ethan Redcliffe full-time. The teenager played for the Bulldogs in last year's COVID-impacted season, finishing third in the Doug Strang Medal with 35, behind joint winners Michael Newton (Wangaratta) and Jacob Conlan (Albury) on 44. It was the first time players had shared the award since 1999. Only 13 of the 18 regular season games were played last year, although Melbourne players weren't allowed to play two of those due to COVID restrictions. The clever Redcliffe signed with VFL club Coburg last October, but at that stage he was still talking with the Lions about which would be his second club. Redcliffe moved to Melbourne for the start of pre-season training in November, but he's opted to return home. "Things just didn't work out down there, my girlfriend is back here, so I decided to come home," he revealed. "I'm looking forward to getting back to Wodonga, the list is looking good and we've got a few recruits." The Bulldogs nabbed their biggest signings in around a decade last November in former NEAFL stars Angus Baker and Alex Smout. The latter is a boom midfielder, capable of consistently racing up 30-plus possessions, while half-back Baker won the NEAFL's Rising Star in 2019, his breakout year. Both players were also named in the league's Team of the Year. Former Brisbane Lions' midfielder Josh Clayton has also committed to play full-time after five matches with the Bulldogs last year, while combining it with his primary club North Melbourne in the VFL. The Bulldogs have kept their losses to a minimum. However, the off-season departure of two of the club's three leading goalkickers in Redcliffe and Cody Szust (19) threatened, externally, to leave the club exposed. Oscar Willding was the club's second top goal-kicker with 21, while Hudson Garoni was fourth on 13, from only two games, but he's a permanent VFL player. Redcliffe's subsequent return home helps cover an area where the Bulldogs looked thin, particularly in comparison with big guns Albury and Wangaratta. "That's probably not how I saw it, in fairness, Tom Johnson was playing centre half-back most of the year and I think he would have been our leading goalkicker, along with 'Reddy" (Redcliffe)," coach Jordan Taylor suggested. "Obviously, he can still go forward and Matt Wilson, if he can get his body right, he's a second 'Reddy' in my opinion." Former Finley captain Wilson is returning from a dislocated knee, but is completing some training. ALSO IN SPORT: Wodonga has the league's toughest start, facing last season's top two Albury and Wangaratta in the first two rounds, before playing fierce rivals Wodonga Raiders.

