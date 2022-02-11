Rural property recovered after thefts valued at up to $200,000

news, court-and-crime,

Police continue to recover items stolen from rural properties as they investigate dozens of burglaries allegedly linked to a North East couple. Detectives believe the stolen goods, which include items ranging from firearms and farm equipment to war medals and toy cars, could be worth between $150,000 and $200,000. Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said 24 gates worth up to $8000 each, antique farm equipment, war medals and a fireplace were among items seized in Geelong this week. Police are investigating 36 North East burglaries and believe at least 15 properties in the Albury region may have been targeted. Martine Sheppard and her partner Trent Bantow remain in custody after a raid at a Brimin property last month, with the pair allegedly stealing the items to fuel their ice addictions. The burglaries allegedly cover the North East and a large part of the state and properties in NSW. Investigators are now looking to reunite the goods with their rightful owners, with the Wodonga Magistrates Court last month told an "Aladdin's cave" of items had been found. Alleged victim Ros Gall said she discovered the theft of a quadbike from her property at Lake Rowan in November. When she went to round up sheep, they escaped, and she realised two McKay Sunshine gates that had been in her family for decades had also been stolen. "It leaves you feeling pretty awful that someone has been on your property and taken your things," Ms Gall said. "The gates had probably been here for 80 or 90 years at least. "The police have recovered the quadbike and the gates and I can't speak highly enough of them. "I never really expected to see those items again." Detective Senior Constable Gibson expects to start reuniting victims with their property from next week and urges others who haven't come forward to do so. "To be able to return some of the stolen property to the rightful owners is a really rewarding part of the investigation," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Social media is littered with posts from Bantow offering items including horse saddles, cars, car parts and historic motorbikes for sale. The pair remain in custody. They will return to court on April 14. Wodonga police can be contacted on (02) 6049 2600. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/72c4b9e7-6c56-476c-96f5-005c3601000b.JPG/r0_239_4928_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg