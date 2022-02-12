Man dies in skid steer accident at rural property

news, local-news,

A man has died after being crushed underneath a machine in Yackandandah. Emergency services were called to a Mongan Lane property about 2pm on Friday amid reports the 82-year-old man was trapped underneath a skid steer. A police spokesman said the man could not be saved. IN OTHER NEWS: "Sadly, he could not be revived," the spokesman said. "WorkSafe are attending the scene." A report will be prepared for the coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/f4cbbe22-99fd-4e5c-ac41-3f02be3b53ab.jpg/r2_331_4960_3132_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg