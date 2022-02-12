Man dies in skid steer accident at rural property
Local News
A man has died after being crushed underneath a machine in Yackandandah.
Emergency services were called to a Mongan Lane property about 2pm on Friday amid reports the 82-year-old man was trapped underneath a skid steer.
A police spokesman said the man could not be saved.
"Sadly, he could not be revived," the spokesman said.
"WorkSafe are attending the scene."
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
